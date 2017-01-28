Bannon’s Right, The Media’s Wrong: The Media ARE The Opposition

President Trump is right: the media are the opposition. Despite all the media headlines blaring that Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said that the media should “shut up,” Bannon actually advised the media to “keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while…The media here is the opposition party. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is president of the United States.”

That's Bannon advising the media to stop talking and listen long enough to hear the voices of people who are critical of their nonstop anti-Trump spin after eight years of unending pro-Obama spin. But here's the CNN headline from my appearance this morning: "Steve Bannon says the 'media should keep its mouth shut.'"