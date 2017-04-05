True Pundit

Bannon Loses National Security Council Role in Trump Shakeup

President Donald Trump reorganized his National Security Council on Wednesday, removing his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, and downgrading the role of his Homeland Security Adviser, Tom Bossert, according to a person familiar with the decision and a regulatory filing.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster was given responsibility for setting the agenda for meetings of the NSC or the Homeland Security Council, and was authorized to delegate that authority to Bossert, at his discretion, according to the filing. – READ MORE

  • CarolinaPride

    Sounds like this was planned. Not really a shakeup.

  • Takiwa

    Agreed, only ones shaken are the media.