Politics
Bannon Declares War On The Media: “You Are The Opposition; Keep Your Mouth Shut”
Not one to mince words, Steve Bannon, Trump’s Chief White House strategist, eviscerated the mainstream media during an interview last night. Commenting on their coverage of the Trump campaign, Bannon lambasted the disconnect of the media from everyday Americans saying, “They don’t understand this country.
They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.” Per Axios: – READ MORE