Bannon: Comey Firing Was ‘Biggest Mistake In Modern Political History’

FOLLOW US!



Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a new interview with “60 Minutes” that the firing of James Comey as FBI director was the “biggest mistake in modern political history.”

In an unaired portion of the interview, Charlie Rose asked Bannon a line of questions about Comey’s May 9 firing and the subsequent hiring of Robert Mueller as special counsel.

“Someone said to me that you described the firing of James Comey as the biggest mistake in political history,” Rose told Bannon.

“That would probably be too bombastic even for me, but maybe modern political history,” replied Bannon, who resumed his position as chairman of Breitbart News after he left the White House last month. – READ MORE