‘Baloney’: Santorum Annihilates Media’s Narrative on GOP’s ‘Secretive’ Health Care Plan (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Over the past few weeks, the Democrats/media have been pushing the narrative that evil Senate Republicans are hiding their non-existent health care bill from the public. CNN New Day host Chris Cuomo went as far as to say: “The Democratic version of ObamaCare was like truth and light compared to this process that’s going on right now.”

WATCH: