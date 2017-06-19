True Pundit

Back From the Dead: Conservative Comedy ‘Last Man Standing’ to Be Revived on CMT?

Conservatives, who were angry when ABC cancelled one of the few conservative shows on TV, may have some hope. The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday broke the news: “The Viacom-owned network is in preliminary talks to revive canceled Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing.

The Hollywood Reporter insisted, “Ultimately, [ABC exec Channing Dungey] stressed that Allen’s political affiliation — he has compared being a conservative in Hollywood to ’30s Germany’ — did not play a role in the decision to ax the comedy.”

Conservatives who were angry when ABC cancelled one of the few conservative shows on TV may have some hope. The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday broke the news: “The Viacom-owned network is in preliminary talks to revive canceled Tim Allen comedy Last Man Standing.”
  • Mac mcintire

    Well we know that’s bs. Although the show became stale. Jokes were stale. Actors, supporting were boring. Lost a lot when the show fired one of the supporting cast members. But after 4th season. Just not that funny. Am I the only one whose having problems posting on this site. Like someone is controlling the keyboard.