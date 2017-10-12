B-1B bombers fly over Korean Peninsula alongside Japanese, South Korean fighters

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show-of-force exercise as tensions with a nuclear-armed North Korea continue to escalate.

The bombers were escorted by Japanese F-15s and South Korean F-15Ks, in what marked the first time the three types of aircraft have trained together at night, Pacific Air Forces announced.

“Flying and training at night with our allies in a safe, effective manner is an important capability shared between the U.S., Japan and the Republic of Korea and hones the tactical prowess of each nations’ aviators,” said Air Force Maj. Patrick Applegate, 613th Air Operation Center, according to Pacific Forces. “This is a clear demonstration of our ability to conduct seamless operations with all of our allies anytime anywhere.” – READ MORE