Awans Working DOJ Deal To Avoid Prison Time; Fugitive Wife Agrees to Return From Pakistan for Indictment

High priced legal talent representing Imran Awan and Hina Alvi are seeking a plea deal where the couple would avoid prison time, according to federal law enforcement officials.

That should make Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and dozens of others Congressional Democrats who hired the disgraced Awan clan as IT gurus very nervous.

So far, Awan has agreed to cooperate with DOJ and FBI to help “fill in gaps” in the bank fraud case against the Pakistani couple, who were indicted Aug. 17, federal sources confirm. But Awan has agreed to have his wife return from Pakistan to be arrested and face charges, sources said, and his legal team continues to cooperate with the FBI in “connected matters.”

His wife, Alvi, fled to Pakistan in March despite the FBI intercepting her at Dulles International Airport. Awan tried to do the same in July but was arrested. Alvi is expected to return to the United States in late Sept., according to recently filed court records memorializing part of the new deal.

The couple now seeks a guarantee of no prison time for Alvi in exchange for a reduced sentence for Awan. This could include an extended probation period for Awan without jail time, sources said. Lawyers in the case want the DOJ to drop conspiracy and making false statement charges against the couple to help reduce the federal sentencing guidelines, sources said. By reducing the four-count indictment to one count of bank fraud, the judge in the Awan case would have leeway within sentencing guidelines to keep one or both of the defendants out of federal prison, sources said.

Federal sources said while the DOJ could not explicitly request reduced or no jail time for either Awan or Alvi, the Justice Department could structure its sentencing report to the judge in a specific way that makes it very clear the government is not interested in incarcerating the couple. Likewise, unless the US Attorney specifically asks for jail time at the sentencing hearing, the judge understands the defendant has cooperated, sources said.