Politics
Author Sam Harris to Bill Maher: ‘The left has allied itself with Islamists’
Host Bill Maher and author Sam Harris agreed on HBO’s “Real Time” that the liberal establishment needs to stand up to Islamic extremism more, with Harris declaring “the left has allied itself with Islamists.”
“You don’t have to be a fascist or a racist or even a Trumpian to not want to import people into your society who think cartoonists should be killed for drawing the prophet,” Harris told Maher on Friday. – READ MORE