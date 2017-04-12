“We rush to condemn Islamophobia. What about anti-Christian attacks?,” by Miranda Devine, Daily Telegraph, April 8, 2017 (thanks to The Geller Report):

WHILE we constantly are lectured about Islamophobic violence, despite little evidence of its existence, there is official silence about its flip side: religiously motivated attacks on Christians.

One Greek community leader, Rev George Capsis, has gone so far as to warn Christians not to wear overt religious symbols when they are travelling though Muslim enclaves of southwestern Sydney. – READ MORE