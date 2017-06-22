Attacker Shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ Before Stabbing Michigan Cop At Flint Airport

An unknown assailant allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing an off-duty police officer in the neck area at the Bishop Airport in Flint, Michigan on Wednesday, according to various reports.

The suspect is currently in custody, according to a Fox News report, and the FBI is investigating the incident as a possible terror attack. The officer, Lt. Jeff Neville, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable after surgery, according to NBC.

“We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism,” said the FBI in a statement.

Ken Brown, an eye witness, described the gruesome scene to The Flint Journal.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” said Brown.

Authorities evacuated the airport, though no passengers are believed to have been injured during the incident.

The attacker is reportedly from Quebec and carries a Canadian passport. Any potential links to terrorist organizations are currently unknown, though the Islamic State has encouraged followers to engage in stabbing attacks.

Neville is a retired Genesee County Sheriff deputy and a member of the airport’s Department of Public Safety.

