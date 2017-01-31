Atlantic Media Defense Site Smears Steve Bannon as ‘White Nationalist,’ Issues Correction

Defense One, a website owned by Atlantic Media, labeled White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as a “white nationalist aide” on Monday but later issued a correction to take back the smear against the former Breitbart executive.

"Trump elevates white nationalist aide over military, intel community chiefs in top national-security leaders group," read the first sentence of the sites daily D Brief newsletter, which is written by site editors Bradley Peniston and Ben Watson.