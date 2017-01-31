At San Francisco’s New Cafe X, A Robot Makes Your Coffee Just The Way You Like It

For seven years I worked as a barista at Starbucks. I was freelancing for a few magazines out of my home, and I took the Starbucks job because I felt like I was slowly turning into a hermit. I really enjoyed getting out and talking to people in person from behind the bar for a few hours each day.

Of course, the free coffee was a nice perk too, but the human connection aspect was what kept me around for so long.