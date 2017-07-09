At G20, Ivanka Trump takes the spotlight – and a seat

FOLLOW US!



HAMBURG (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump shared the G20 spotlight on Saturday with his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, as she helped launch a loan programme for women and caused a stir by briefly occupying her dad’s seat at the table with world leaders.

Ivanka, who ran an eponymous clothing and jewellery business before taking a formal job at the White House, has made women’s issues one of her signature policy areas, and the G20 revealed the power she wields as a trusted confidante to the president.

The World Bank used the occasion to launch a public-private loan programme aimed at providing over $1 billion to support women entrepreneurs in developing countries, a project Ivanka first initiated just five months ago. – READ MORE

READ MORE: