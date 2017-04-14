A report published this week reveals that assaults on U.S. Border Patrol agents during the first half of the current fiscal year are up 143 percent over the same period in FY 2016. Since the fiscal year began on October 1, 462 Border Patrol agents have been assaulted.

Border Patrol agents are the most assaulted law enforcement officers in the federal government, former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in November. Since his testimony, the numbers have skyrocketed. – READ MORE