Assange offers reward for info on killer of journalist called a “one-woman Wikileaks”

Daphne Caruana Galizia, a 53-year-old Maltese investigative journalist whose blog drew more traffic than the European island nation’s newspapers, was killed Monday by a car bomb, The Guardian reports.

Caruana Galizia had been working extensively with data from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Panama Papers investigation. Recent stories of hers examined alleged connections between Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and international accounts tied to corruption. In a profile, Politico had dubbedCaruana Galizia a “one-woman WikiLeaks.”

Muscat, who said that the FBI had been asked to help in the investigation, condemned what he called a “barbaric attack.” So did press groups from around the world, including the ICIJ and the Sunlight Foundation. On Monday afternoon, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tweeted that he was offering a 20,000 euro award for information about her killing.- READ MORE