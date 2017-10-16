Assange hits back at ‘cold and creepy’ Clinton: ‘There’s something wrong with Hillary’

Julian Assange has launched a personal attack on Hillary Clinton, accusing her of lying and displaying a “cold creepiness” after the former US presidential candidate told the ABC the WikiLeaks founder is a “tool of Russian intelligence”.

In an exclusive interview with Four Corners, Mrs Clinton alleged Mr Assange colluded with a Russian intelligence operation to disrupt the 2016 US election and damage her candidacy for president.

“Assange has become a kind of nihilistic opportunist who does the bidding of a dictator,” she said.

“WikiLeaks is unfortunately now practically a fully owned subsidiary of Russian intelligence.”

The Wikileaks founder, who has been living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, hit back this morning, tweeting that Mrs Clinton was “not a credible person”.

Tweeting a link to the Four Corners interview, Mr Assange said there was “something wrong” with her.

"It is not just her constant lying. It is not just that she throws off menacing glares and seethes thwarted entitlement," he said. "Something much darker rides along with it. A cold creepiness rarely seen."