ASSANGE: Hillary, Intelligence Officials Are ‘Quietly’ Plotting ‘A Pence Takeover’

WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange tweeted Tuesday morning that both Hillary Clinton and intelligence community officials are secretly plotting a Mike “Pence takeover” in the Oval Office.

“Clinton stated privately this month that she is quietly pushing for a Pence takeover,” Assange wrote. “She stated that Pence is predictable hence defeatable.”

 

Assange added that “two IC officials close to Pence stated privately this month that they are planning on a Pence takeover.”

He explained that the officials “did not state if Pence agrees” to the alleged plan.

 

Assange’s claims appear to come in response to reports that President Trump authorized the CIA to perform drone strikes on terrorists Monday evening.


