As Trump slams media, an Indiana lawmaker has drafted a bill to license journalists

An Indiana lawmaker has drafted a bill that would require professional journalists to be licensed by state police.

Rep. Jim Lucas had the measure drawn up earlier this year and said he may file it to drive home a point about his signature issue: gun rights.

“If you’re OK licensing my Second Amendment right, what’s wrong with licensing your First Amendment right?” he said.

The proposal comes as President Donald Trump continues to feud with national news outlets such as CNN and NBC.