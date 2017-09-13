As he remembers victims of 9/11, Trump takes more aggressive tone for war on terror

President Trump observed his first 9/11 anniversary as commander in chief Monday by vowing to pursue radical Islamic terrorists into the darkest corners of the world, underscoring his plans to send potentially thousands more troops to Afghanistan in the hope of stabilizing the country that served as the launchpad for al Qaeda’s attack.

As he honored the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11 and the nearly 7,000 service members who have given their lives since then while fighting terrorism around the world, Mr. Trump reminded Americans that he had taken the war and the anti-terrorism campaign in a more aggressive direction.

“We are making plain to these savage killers that there is no dark corner beyond our reach, no sanctuary beyond our grasp and nowhere to hide anywhere on this very large earth,” the president said during a ceremony at the Pentagon, one of the buildings hit that day by airline hijackers.

"America does not bend. We do not waver. And we will never, ever yield," he said. "So here at this memorial, with hearts both sad and determined, we honor every hero who keeps us safe and free, and we pledge to work together, to fight together and to overcome together every enemy and obstacle that's ever in our path."