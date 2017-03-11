Arnold Schwarzenegger Considering Senate Bid

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly considering getting back into politics.

The actor-turned-politician-turned-reality TV host might throw his hat in the ring for Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein’s seat, who is up for reelection in 2018.

Schwarzenegger spokesman Daniel Ketchell told Politico that the former governor hasn’t ruled out the possibility of seeking a seat in the upper chamber

“Right now Gov. Schwarzenegger’s focus is on using his platform to bring some sensibility and coherency to Washington by fighting for redistricting reform, like we did in California,’’ Ketchell told the publication. “We are keeping all of our options open as far as how we can accomplish that.”

Schwarzenegger, a registered Republican, served as the governor of the Golden State from 2003 to 2011, having left office with a 23 percent approval rating in the traditionally left-leaning state.

While his popularity at the end of his term as governor is possibly unimpressive, experts say he shouldn’t be ruled out as a viable contender for the seat.

“Schwarzenegger is someone who could play a huge role if Republicans wanted any hope of having relevance in California,’’ David McCuan, a political analyst at Sonoma State University, told Politico.

The former body-builder has a contentious relationship with President Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger, who took over for Trump as host of “Celebrity Apprentice” after he announced he was considering running for the Republican nomination, has been in an ongoing feud with the president via social media.

The tension started when he slammed Trump’s first executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven Middle-Eastern countries from entering the U.S.

Trump, in turn, has repeatedly blasted Schwarzenegger tweeting he was fired from “Apprentice” due to poor performance.

