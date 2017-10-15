Army Dropping Standards, Granting Weed Waivers To Boost Numbers

FOLLOW US!



The Army is drawing from less intelligent recruits, offering hundreds of millions in bonuses and handing out weed waivers to attract new soldiers at a time when the economy is on the road to recovery.

In an attempt to reach a goal of 80,000 new soldiers, the Army has accepted more and more troops from Category Four, which is where recruits are placed when they score in the lower third on military entrance tests, USA Today reports.

The issue with accepting less intelligent recruits is that RAND Corp has determined that more intelligent troops are superior fighters. – READ MORE