Arkansas Senator Seeks To Remove The Clintons’ Name From The Little Rock Airport

A state bill introduced Thursday by Arkansas Senator Jason Rapert will set out to strip Bill and Hillary Clinton’s names from the Little Rock airport if the legislation succeeds.

The bill seeks to prohibit naming all public buildings or civil works for anyone “living or who served in public office in the 10 years prior to the structure’s completion,” Reuters news reports.

Although the bill doesn’t mention former President Bill Clinton or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport would be re-named if it passes. Sen. Rapert, who authored the legislation, has made it very clear that was the main reason that led him to introduce the bill.

“You have a president who was impeached for having an affair with an intern in the Oval Office and then disbarred,” Sen. Rapert said. The Arkansas conservative said he introduced the bill after “several Arkansans across the state,” expressed their “discomfort” with the state’s largest and busiest airport being named after the Clintons.

Sen. Rapert admitted that his legislation might not win approval in the state, but hopes it will at least “prevent this sort of thing in the future.”

(DAILY CALLER)

