Are You Ready For President Jerry Brown?

If Chelsea Clinton doesn’t want to take up her mom’s mantle as savior of the Democratic Party, why shouldn’t ol’ Moonbeam himself step in?

Lisa Hagen, The Hill:

Brown opened up about his possible future in elected office during a Thursday press conference about his plan to fix California’s infrastructure, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I don’t think I’m running for office,” said Brown, whose term is up in 2018. “I only have lieutenant governor, treasurer and controller left.”

When someone in the crowd yelled “president,” Brown responded, “But I’d be 82 then,” then paused before saying, “Don’t rule it out.”

I’m not ruling anything out. Hell, if Bernie Sanders could make it as far as he did, why not this old hippie fascist?

(DAILY CALLER)

