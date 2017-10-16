AP’s Democrat Stretch: ‘Steve Bannon Had Ties to Harvey Weinstein’

John Hinderaker at Power Line pointed out how energetically Associated Press congressional reporter Erica Werner could stretch the Harvey Weinstein scandal: “Steve Bannon had ties to Harvey Weinstein.”

Werner reported “Bannon served as chairman of a small company that distributed DVDs and home videos, and went into business in 2005 with The Weinstein Co., led by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob. The Weinsteins became 70 percent owners of the now defunct venture, Genius Products.”

AP and Werner thought their scoop should cause Breitbart to tone their website down a peg: “The ties to Weinstein open Bannon up to charges of hypocrisy given Breitbart’s intense focus on the scandal and its political fallout.” – READ MORE