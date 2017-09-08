Appeals Court Rules Against Donald Trump Over Scope Of Travel Ban

The ninth circuit of the U.S. Appeals Court has reportedly ruled against President Donald Trump over the scope of his executive travel ban.

Reuters reports, “U.S. appeals court rules against President Donald Trump over scope of travel ban.”

BREAKING: 9th Circuit upholds trial court's modified travel ban injunction, ruling for Hawaii on family & refugee arguments. pic.twitter.com/Yt6SHuogZQ — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 7, 2017

The full opinion can be read here.

The 9th Circuit declined to overturn a previous district court ruling. In doing so, the 9th circuit smacks down the Trump administration’s attempt to deny certain family members of Americans an exemption from the travel ban.

The modified travel ban previously held up by the Supreme Court did not classify grandparents, cousins, or aunts and uncles as close family, thus denying them an exception to the ban.

The ruling also provides for more refugees to come to the United States, as it affirms the district court ruling allowing refugees who already have refugee resettlement to come to the U.S.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over the ban in October.

