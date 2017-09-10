Appeal filed in lawsuit over rigged Dem primary

WASHINGTON – Attorneys suing the Democratic National Committee for rigging the primaries against Bernie Sanders and in favor of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race have filed a notice of appeal and say they are willing to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Outraged that the DNC cleared the way for former Secretary of State Clinton’s nomination, supporters of Sanders and Democratic donors sued the DNC, alleging it defrauded its constituents.

Jared and Elizabeth Beck filed the lawsuit in July of 2016.

