An “anti-fascist” (antifa) counter-protester at the “March Against Sharia” in Harrisburg, PA was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing a police horse in the neck with a flag pole.

Lisa Simon, 23, was with a group of antifa demonstrators at the march when she attacked a police horse named Samson with a flag pole that had a silver nail attached at the top. Simon hit Samson in the side of the neck, reports Fox 43.

Luckily, Samson had only minor injuries, and Simon was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Simon was charged with aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police animal, prohibited offensive weapons, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction administrative law. She is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Antifa released a statement about Simon’s arrest alleging that the charges are “fabricated” and that Simon is a “political prisoner.”

“A comrade was arrested while trying to demonstrate against an anti-Muslim rally in Harrisburg, PA. The charges are entirely fabricated and do not reflect what actually happened during the incident,” the group wrote on Facebook. “The bail is set at an extraordinary $100,000. It is clear that this person is being held as a political prisoner, and we must make it known that we will not be intimidated by a militarized police, that we will remain resolute in standing by the values of our movement, and that we will continue to combat fascism wherever it attempts to spread.”

