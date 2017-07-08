Antifa Listed Among ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Groups By New Jersey

Antifascist groups, or Antifa, are now labeled “anarchist extremists” and have been listed among “domestic terrorism” groups by New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security.

The site describes them as “a subset of the anarchist movement and focus on issues involving racism, sexism, and anti-Semitism, as well as other perceived injustices.”

The New Jersey agency also details Antifa’s incitement of violence toward the “far-right,” like incidents that occurred in Berkeley, California in April and February.

Anarchist and Antifa groups have participated in riots on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., and they planned a “stink bomb” attack against a pro-Trump event called the “Deploraball” in January.

Antifa groups were also involved in shutting down Milo Yiannopoulos’ planned talk at UC Berkeley, where Antifa rioted, destroyed property, beat people with flagpoles and pepper-sprayed a women.

Daily Caller deputy editor Scott Greer recently compared antifascist groups to terrorists during an appearance on Fox News.

Greer said, “They use terror tactics different from ISIS and other Islamic militant groups. Instead of bombs and guns, they use bricks and bike locks to intimidate and harass and suppress civil liberties and to threaten their political opponents.”

