True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Anti-Trump Rapper Believes That White People By Their Nature Are ‘Devils’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

New York rapper Busta Rhymes went after President Donald Trump at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, calling him “President Agent Orange.” News coverage of the incident has conveniently left out the fact that the rapper believes white people by their nature are devils.

Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Smith, said before his performance Sunday night that he just wants to “thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States.” I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. Now we come together!” Smith added.

Smith, like many New York rappers, is a member of the Five Percenters, an offshoot of the Nation of Islam which believes that black men are gods and white men are devils. In interview from 2009, Smith hardly denies the belief that white people are devils. “It’s the natures,” Smith said. “There is a devil nature and a God nature. Black people can be devils as well, which makes them the worst kind of devil. Everything other than its original state is the worst kind of its being.”

A fellow New York rapper Lord Jamar said in 2014 that “yup” white people are devils.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • SeattleWonder

    Whatever, whites still comprise 73% of the U.S. population as of today.

  • ChaznGwenie Gugins

    Who the hell is this bigot who has met every white person in the world. He must have to be able to draw such a profound conclusion. this guy is nothing short of a total ass wipe.

  • ChaznGwenie Gugins

    Blacks are gods. When they meet there maker and he shows them all the their seats in the lake of fire we will see exactly how arrogant they are. 5% is what they have for brain power.

  • RedPillPlease

    Incorrect … “the percentage of the white population in the U.S. has fallen from 79.6 percent in 1980, to 61.9 percent in 2014. Meanwhile, the Latino population has jumped from 6.4 percent to 17.3 percent in the same time frame.”

    Link: White Population Rapidly Declining

  • deplorable big dingus

    he is a pee pee smocher