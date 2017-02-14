Anti-Trump Rapper Believes That White People By Their Nature Are ‘Devils’

New York rapper Busta Rhymes went after President Donald Trump at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, calling him “President Agent Orange.” News coverage of the incident has conveniently left out the fact that the rapper believes white people by their nature are devils.

Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Smith, said before his performance Sunday night that he just wants to “thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States.” I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban. Now we come together!” Smith added.

Smith, like many New York rappers, is a member of the Five Percenters, an offshoot of the Nation of Islam which believes that black men are gods and white men are devils. In interview from 2009, Smith hardly denies the belief that white people are devils. “It’s the natures,” Smith said. “There is a devil nature and a God nature. Black people can be devils as well, which makes them the worst kind of devil. Everything other than its original state is the worst kind of its being.”

A fellow New York rapper Lord Jamar said in 2014 that “yup” white people are devils.

