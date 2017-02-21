Anti-Trump Muslim March In NYC Holds ‘Allahu Akbar’ Call To Prayer, Compares Trump To Hitler

Sunday’s anti-Trump rally in New York City featured a Muslim “Allahu Akbar” call to prayer and comparisons between President Trump and Adolf Hitler.

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons organized the protest meant to declare “Today, I am a Muslim, too,” and protest Trump’s travel ban on some majority-Muslim countries.

Simmons said in an open letter, “My friends, both Muslims and Jews, are saying there are so many comparisons between your rap and Hitler’s, and I cannot disagree with them, Donald.”

Simmons also added, “You are a generous, kind man who has built a career on negotiating deals where everybody wins. Now, you seem like a one-man wrecking ball willing to destroy our nation’s foundation of freedom.”

The rally also broke out into a Muslim “Allahu Akbar” prayer at one point.

Activist Linda Sarsour was also present and spoke at the rally:

.@lsarsour is unapologetically Muslim. We are so honored to stand with her today. #IAmAMuslimToo pic.twitter.com/7pNvUU2evg — I Am A Muslim Too (@iamamuslimtoo) February 19, 2017

She remarked, “While you are saying, ‘I am Muslim too,’ I say to you, ‘I am unapologetically Muslim all day, every day,’”

Sarsour, who was involved in the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington, recently met an ex-Hamas operative, and also once threatened to “take away” a Muslim critic’s vagina.

