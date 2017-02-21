True Pundit

Politics Security

Anti-Trump Muslim March In NYC Holds ‘Allahu Akbar’ Call To Prayer, Compares Trump To Hitler

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Sunday’s anti-Trump rally in New York City featured a Muslim “Allahu Akbar” call to prayer and comparisons between President Trump and Adolf Hitler.

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons organized the protest meant to declare “Today, I am a Muslim, too,” and protest Trump’s travel ban on some majority-Muslim countries.

Simmons said in an open letter, “My friends, both Muslims and Jews, are saying there are so many comparisons between your rap and Hitler’s, and I cannot disagree with them, Donald.”

Simmons also added, “You are a generous, kind man who has built a career on negotiating deals where everybody wins. Now, you seem like a one-man wrecking ball willing to destroy our nation’s foundation of freedom.”

The rally also broke out into a Muslim “Allahu Akbar” prayer at one point.

Activist Linda Sarsour was also present and spoke at the rally:

 

She remarked, “While you are saying, ‘I am Muslim too,’ I say to you, ‘I am unapologetically Muslim all day, every day,’”

Sarsour, who was involved in the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington, recently met an ex-Hamas operative, and also once threatened to “take away” a Muslim critic’s vagina.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • PatriotPride

    Firstly – ENOUGH with the Hitler BS. We are all very sick to death of all this hyperventilation. The Dems used this as part of their attack portfolio: https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/40193 and to make it worse, the constant barrage of this decreases the importance of the lives lost in the holocaust and the tragedy of the Jewish people. Why is that our public schools are teaching and embracing Islam and attacking even our pledge of allegiance to our American flag because we use “one nation, under GOD” and seem to obliterate any resemblance of Christianity in our society including the manger scene during Christmas???? What on earth is happening to this country?? Many people in journalism saw this coming and noted that the day the Democrats embraced Islam and Muslim religion as a talking point or political statement is the day they will completely obliterate their party. We see it now…

  • 8675310

    Wait a minute…Muslims love and praise Hitler. They say that Hitler should have finished the job of killing all of the Jews. Fascism started in Syria. It is an Arab, Muslim movement.