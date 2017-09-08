Anthony Weiner Walks Son to Kindergarten But Turn Backs as NY Prohibits Sex Offenders Within 1,000 Feet of School

Sex offender Anthony Weiner was forced to turn around before he arrived at his son’s private learning institution today, where the annual tuition is over $42,000 for each student.

New York state law requires that some on the sex offender registry not be within 1,000 feet of a school. He agreed to register as a sex offender back in May.

His retreat comes four months after he was forced to register as a sex offender, and young Jordan can be seen motioning to his father at one point as he continues on with only his mother by his side.

