Anthony Weiner Walks Son to Kindergarten But Turn Backs as NY Prohibits Sex Offenders Within 1,000 Feet of School

Sex offender Anthony Weiner was forced to turn around before he arrived at his son’s private learning institution today, where the annual tuition is over $42,000 for each student.

New York state law requires that some on the sex offender registry not be within 1,000 feet of a school. He agreed to register as a sex offender back in May.

His retreat comes four months after he was forced to register as a sex offender, and young Jordan can be seen motioning to his father at one point as he continues on with only his mother by his side.

Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner take son Jordan to first day of school
The top aide to Hillary Clinton, who filed for divorce from her philandering husband back in May, smiled as she and Weiner both held Jordan's hand while walking him to school in Manhattan.
  • lostinnm

    Looking forward to them being locked up so we never again have to see these POS traitors.

  • West_Coast

    So Comey had Seth Rich’s and Anthony Weiner’s laptops yet found no crimes, played up the fake Russia probe with evidence from a company the DNC paid to come up with, then stonewalled the most damaging evidence to Democrats.

    BTW Rich was trying to cause a revolt at the DNC convention and he did succeed in getting some higher ups fired, however, the Man whose movement he wanted to help – Bernie Sanders- took a dive and a lake house instead. Properly disseminating this information to Bernie supporters should permanently splinter the Democrat party. Anyone think they were not looking that far ahead after the material hit Wikileaks? Thus Russia fake news to deflect and attempt to hold things together. So Obvious

  • West_Coast

    Chuck Schumer’s greatest accomplishment to date is that he’s Anthony Wiener’s long-time mentor.

  • ~~~♥♥Baby Doll♥♥~~~

    he hung back to pick up a few telephone numbers?

  • Hugh Everett

    “where the annual tuition is over $42,000 for each student”

    It would be fascinating to learn the details of Wiener family finances.

  • jubadoobai

    This is ridiculous. The law must distinguish between varieties of sex offenders. Essentially, if Weiner’s son has an emergency, his father can never go to the school because he sexted a teenage girl. I’m not excusing Weiner, but one size fits all law is bad law.

  • jubadoobai

    Hillary has paid Huma more than $60K already for the year as of August or so.

  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    sucks to be him, huh?

