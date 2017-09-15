Anthony Weiner: It’s That Teenage Girl’s Fault

Lawyers for former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner described his “operatic self-destruction” in a filing Wednesday ahead of his sentencing for trading sexually explicit messages with a minor, saying the teenager had targeted him both for personal profit and “to influence the U.S. presidential election…”

According to Mr. Weiner’s attorneys, after his political career was extinguished by public revelations of repeated “sexting” with adult women, he was targeted by the teenager in early 2016.

The girl, then 15, was “looking to generate material for a book the Government has disclosed she is now shopping to publishers,” the memo says, stating that she was paid $30,000 in September 2016 to sell her story revealing Mr. Weiner’s messages to the Daily Mail, a British tabloid – READ MORE