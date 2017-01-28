Politics Security
Angel Mom Laura Wilkerson to Jose Antonio Vargas: There Is No ‘Grey Area’ With Illegal Immigration
Laura Wilkerson, who lost her son Joshua when an illegal alien classmate savagely tortured and murdered him, told open borders activist and self-proclaimed illegal Jose Antonio Vargas on Fox News there is no “grey area” when it comes to illegal immigration.
“And you know, you say you’ve had a tough day. You know, I don’t know if you understand what a tough day is in the life of a parent who has lost a child at the hands of an illegal in this country,” Wilkerson began. – READ MORE