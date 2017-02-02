Amy Schumer: We Need to ‘Rise Up’ and Fight Trump

Self-proclaimed comedienne Amy Schumer has said that people must “rise up together” to defeat Donald Trump, adding that his choice for the Supreme Court nomination will be “terrifying.”

Responding to Donald Trump's tweet in which he accused Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of "fake tears" over Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from terror-prone countries, Amy Schumer defended the New York Senator, who is her father's cousin.