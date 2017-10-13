True Pundit

Business Technology

Amid Rape Coverup Charges Against Amazon Exec, True Pundit Media Dumps Amazon AWS Cloud Servers

Posted on
Statement from True Pundit Media;

“Based on the shocking allegations today against Amazon Studios by Rose McGowan, our media company will be terminating its usage of Amazon’s AWS cloud servers for content. We do not support or want any affiliation with a company or its subsidiaries that dismiss or discount allegations of sexual assault or harassment in any form.”

  • TruePatriot

    Good for you. Thank you for setting a wonderful example.

  • Chris

    You guys should check out RackSpace. They are a great company with an amazing support team.

  • Big Dave

    Well done TruePundit and Thomas Paine!
    Honor above all else.
    Bravo!

  • Conservative Geek

    I just moved my companies AmazonS3 data storage and canceled all our accounts with them. I won’t support known rapists and pedophiles.

  • IMO

    Time to boycott everything Bezos

  • Natasha78

    This is the beginning of them seeing the power of “We The People” They need us, we do not need them,