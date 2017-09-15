True Pundit

Security World

American ISIS Fighter Captured In Syria

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A U.S. citizen fighting for the Islamic State has surrendered inside Syria, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Army Col. Ryan Dillon would not explicitly confirm the reports in a Thursday briefing with Pentagon reporters. Dillon explained that procedures for dealing with the ISIS fighter will be handled between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the U.S. Department of State.

The capture reportedly occurred in northern Syria where the majority of U.S. presence in Syria is located. – READ MORE

American ISIS Fighter Captured In Syria
American ISIS Fighter Captured In Syria

A U.S. citizen fighting for the Islamic State has surrendered inside Syria, multiple news outlets have confirmed. https://twitter.com/rabrowne75/status/908344015929712640 https://twitter.com/Luc
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • yurlittledog2

    If Confirmed.. Charge Him as an Enemy Combatant along with Treason and the Punishment Must be Harsh and Swift !!!

  • LauraSOllis

    Get paid weekly by Google (Make $99/hr with Google) and live a financially strong life…
    last tuesday I got a great new range Land Rover Range Rover from bringing in $12073 this last five weeks . it’s certainly my favourite work I have ever done . I started this 7-months ago and straight away startad bringin in more than $75… per-hr . try this web-site
    !si293d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleGetJobsTouchFinanceJobs/easy/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sp123l..,….