American ISIS Fighter Captured In Syria

FOLLOW US!



A U.S. citizen fighting for the Islamic State has surrendered inside Syria, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Army Col. Ryan Dillon would not explicitly confirm the reports in a Thursday briefing with Pentagon reporters. Dillon explained that procedures for dealing with the ISIS fighter will be handled between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the U.S. Department of State.

The capture reportedly occurred in northern Syria where the majority of U.S. presence in Syria is located. – READ MORE