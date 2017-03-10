American Bar Association Gives Neil Gorsuch Highest Possible Rating For SCOTUS

The American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary voted unanimously to rate Neil Gorsuch as “well qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Well qualified” is the best possible rating a Supreme Court nominee can receive from the ABA.

The ABA announced the vote Thursday in a letter to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, respectively.

Grassley celebrated the letter on Twitter, saying Gorsuch is “well on his way to [the] Supreme Court.”

The ABA just gave BIG BIG boost to SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch w HIGHEST rating-unanimous well qualified He's well on his way to Supreme Court — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 9, 2017

“The ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary has completed its evaluation of the professional qualifications of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, whom the President has nominated to the United States Supreme Court. As you know, the Committee confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial demeanor,” the letter states.

“After an exhaustive evaluation process, the Committee has determined by unanimous vote that Judge Gorsuch is ‘Well Qualified’ for the position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”

Trump nominated Gorsuch on January 31 to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already indicated he will drag out the confirmation process for Gorsuch.

President Trump previously urged Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option to prevent a filibuster of Gorsuch’s nomination if needed.

