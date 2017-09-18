Amazon Web Services Now Approved to Host Defense Department Secrets

FOLLOW US!



The United States Department of Defense has granted provisional authorization for Amazon to host “Impact Level 5” workloads.

The Defense Department and Pentagon’s highest level of unclassified information may now be stored within Amazon’s cloud. According to the company’s official statement.

DDS Director Chris Lynch confirmed that they have “deployed our first ever national security system, or Impact Level 5, to AWS GovCloud,” and expects the results to be dramatic. According to Lynch, “the real impact is that when we are done, we are going to take something that took three weeks down to 15 minutes.” – READ MORE