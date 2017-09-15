Amazon reviewers ravage Hillary Clinton’s book: ‘Painfully stupid’

Amazon’s top customer reviews are calling Hillary Clinton’s new book “complete garbage” and an “overrated piece of fiction.”

Clinton released her book, “What Happened,” on Tuesday, and while 96 percent of Amazon’s reviews gave the book five stars, the most popular reviews on the site gave it one or two stars, and said the book was no good.

“Just not a good book,” said one of the top reviews. “Hastily slapped together.”

“Sore loser, needs to move on,” wrote another.

“Hillary ran a bad campaign, failed to connect with the American people, was in bed with the DNC in suppressing the Democratic supporters of Sanders and was a terrible candidate,” that review said. “THAT is what happened.” – READ MORE