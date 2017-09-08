True Pundit

Business Technology

Amazon Flaunts $5 Billion Investment For City That Woos It Best

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Amazon announced Thursday that it is opening a second company headquarters somewhere in North America, and will decide based on cities’ ability to prove their respective worth.

The tech firm says it is now accepting bids in an apparent expectation that localities will line up to make an offer — a situation ostensibly reminiscent of various nation states jockeying to host the Olympics.

“Amazon is opening the Amazon HQ2 Request for Proposal (‘RFP’) now,” the company wrote in an official statement. “And local and state government leaders interested in learning more about how they can bring Amazon to their community can visit www.amazon.com/amazonHQ2.”

City officials may very well battle for Amazon’s business. The company says it expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction, while creating up to “50,000 high-paying jobs” just for direct employment. Construction and operation of the second headquarters will likely require the hiring of tens of thousands more employees, which will also yield, according to Amazon, “additional investment in the surrounding community.”

“Amazon estimates its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city’s economy – every dollar invested by Amazon in Seattle generated an additional 1.4 dollars for the city’s economy overall,” the company wrote, before providing specific details and statistics of its enterprise’s base. Jeff Bezos says that he expects the new headquarters “to be a full equal” to its one in Seattle.

Amazon lays out its particular preferences for the next prospective location, which include: a metropolitan area with more than 1 million people (a choice that may vastly restrict its options), “communities that think big and creatively,” and “a stable and business-friendly environment.” It also hopes that the headquarters would have an urban campus and a similar layout to Seattle’s. The tech company clarified that these are not obligations.

Amazon’s anticipation of cities jostling to be the permanent host city isn’t surprising because of what the company says it has to offer, but it helps showcase Amazon’s ever-growing power. The once relatively simple e-commerce service has transformed into a massive tech conglomerate in a couple of decades.

It now has a stake in a number of diverse industries, such as cloud computing technology, electronics, like tablets and smart speakers, film and show production, and grocery retail and delivery.

Amazon declined to elaborate on its plans after The Daily Caller News Foundation contacted the company for further information.

Amazon Flaunts $5 Billion Investment For City That Woos It Best
Amazon Flaunts $5 Billion Investment For City That Woos It Best

Amazon announced Thursday that it is opening a second company headquarters somewhere in North America, and will decide based on cities' ability to prove their respective worth. The tech firm says i
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Karl Rand

    Wonder if Detroit will make a proposal. People need work but Bezos will need to train them to take of advantage of all the high paying jobs.

  • nero88888

    A new report that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked to
    interview Trump White House staff is just the latest evidence that an
    obstruction of justice case is being made against the president.

    CNN’s Pamela Brown, Gloria Borger and Jeremy Diamond reported
    on Thursday that Mueller is interested in a misleading statement that
    was allegedly crafted by President Donald Trump in an attempt to
    immunize his son, Donald Trump Jr., against accusations that he
    collaborated with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign.

    According to CNN’s John King, the news is the latest hint that
    Mueller is investigating whether the president obstructed justice when
    he fired then-FBI Director James Comey and then later crafted the
    statement for his son.

    “What this tells us, this is yet another flashing light that the
    special counsel is spending a lot of time, a lot of resources on the
    question of obstruction of justice — potential obstruction of justice by
    the president of the United States,” King noted. “This is about conduct
    by president of the United States.”