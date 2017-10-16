Almost 300 Illegal Alien Criminals Released in Late 2016

California’s Ventura County and Florida’s Miami-Dade County released the highest numbers of criminal illegal aliens after denying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, according to data released by Judicial Watch this week.

Ventura County, just north of Los Angeles, has resisted President Donald Trump’s administrative crackdown on “sanctuary cities,” shielding illegal immigrants from deportation. The county proved to be the highest offender, ignoring 188 ICE requests to hold criminal aliens from October through December of 2016.

Miami-Dade County found itself in second place by declining to honor 93 detainer requests, rejecting the federal government’s request to hold on to illegal aliens arrested and jailed for local offenses whom ICE had probable cause to believe were removable from the United States.

Next on the list were Denver, Colorado, with 74 illegal aliens released; Clark, Nevada, with 68; and Los Angeles, California, with 57. A total of 284 detainers were declined during the first three months of fiscal year 2017 involving 16 criminal aliens who’d committed various forms of assault, 39 who’d been in jail for drug and alcohol-related charges, and 18 who’d been jailed for weapons charges and crimes against persons and property. – READ MORE