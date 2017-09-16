True Pundit

Security World

‘Allahu Akbar’: Man Attacks Women With Hammer in France

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A man wielding a hammer has attacked and injured two women in France while shouting “Allahu Akbar” (Arabic for ‘my God is greatest’).

The attacker, who stuck in Chalon-sur-Saône, Eastern France, was wearing all black and is still on the run, French media reports.

French prosecutors say they are treating the incident, which occurred just before midday, as a possible terror attack but did not rule out other motives.

The two assaults happened near Place de Beaune, 15 minutes apart. One of the two women is believed to have been hit in the back of the head. – READ MORE

'Allahu Akbar': Man Attacks Women With Hammer in France
'Allahu Akbar': Man Attacks Women With Hammer in France

A man wielding a hammer has attacked and injured two women in France while shouting "Allahu Akbar" (Arabic for ‘my God is greatest’).
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • yurlittledog2

    When are People gonna understand that this is just the Continuance of the Crusades and their Goals of World Domination its time FIGHT BACK !!