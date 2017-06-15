‘Allah Will Get You’ Stabbing In London Not Being Treated As Terrorist Incident

A knife attack in London in which the assailants shouted about Allah is being considered a hate crime, rather than a terrorist attack, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Daily Caller.

The attack in Wanstead, U.K. came just days after the London terror attack that drew international attention.

Karrien Stevens, the owner of Little Diamonds nursery in Wanstead, has confirmed that one of her employees was slashed with a knife by three women of Asian origin while on her way to work on June 7 at approximately 9:30 in the morning, the Standard reports.

Stevens’ employee was pulled to the ground, kicked and punched by the assailants. “One of them got the knife out and cut her arm,” she added. The attackers were “shouting something to do with Allah and the Koran.”

Upon the victim’s arrival to work, Stevens “couldn’t believe it and called the police straight away.”

Until lately, the United Kingdom has been able to avoid large-scale terrorist attacks that have infiltrated neighboring cities such as Paris, Nice and Brussels. Within the last three months, the U.K. has been subject to not one, but three major terrorist attacks.

In March, there was a car attack and stabbing at Westminster bridge that had five casualties. On May 22, a suicide bomb went off at an Ariana Grande concert, the main demographic of her concerts being young girls and women, that killed 22 people and injured at least 59. Most recently, at least seven people were killed when three men plowed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market on Saturday night. So far, ISIS has claimed responsibility for all of these attacks.

Arrests have yet to be made in connection to the crime in Wanstead. “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a woman, aged in her 30s, with a slash wound. Her injuries are not life-threatening … Counter-terror officers are aware of the incident but it is not being treated as terrorism at this stage,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman said last week.

The BBC in the U.K. is being accused of censorship after this video went viral. As previously stated, Stevens is quoted on BBC’s website that the attackers were “shouting something to do with Allah and the Koran.” However, the television clip does not include this portion of Stevens’ interview.

While BBC does admit that it had to edit the clip to fit its news report, it could not confirm which of Stevens’ comments were omitted from the broadcast, according to the Daily Mail.

Since the London terror attack, Prime Minister Theresa May has taken a stronger stance against terrorism. May contends that there has been “far too much tolerance of extremism” and “defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time.”

