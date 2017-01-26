All The Ways We’re Failing To Secure Our Digital Privacy

While the majority of Americans have experienced some kind of data breach and nearly half believe that their personal information is less secure than it was five years ago, we’re still not following the best practices of keeping our private data safe.

A new survey conducted by Pew Research Center asked 1,040 adults about their cybersecurity habits in the spring of 2016 and found that while privacy is something many worry about, far fewer people are taking the necessary precautions. – READ MORE