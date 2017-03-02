All House Judiciary Committee Democrats are asking the FBI for a criminal investigation into Attorney General Jeff Sessions (VIDEO)

Breaking News: All House Judiciary Committee Democrats are asking the FBI for a criminal investigation into Attorney General Jeff Sessions. pic.twitter.com/tRxmTZ4fzg — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 2, 2017