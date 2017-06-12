All 22 suspects arrested in connection with the Manchester terror attack last month have been released without charges, according to CBS News.

Salman Abedi, a British national of Libyan descent, detonated a suicide bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert as people were leaving Manchester Arena on May 22, killing 22 people and injuring 59 more.

In the three weeks following the attack, UK police arrested more than 20 people they believed to be connected to the suicide bomber on suspicion of terrorism, including his older brother. Police still do not know if Abedi acted alone of as part of a network.

British authorities believe he assembled the bomb himself, but remain unclear on if he had accomplices who helped him obtain or hide materials for the bomb.

Police counter-terror official Russ Jackson said the massive investigation into Abedi’s movements and potential accomplices will continue “as we work to understand the full extent of the involvement of anyone else.”

Law enforcement released images of Abedi with a blue suitcase he used to transport bomb materials and asked the public for information about the white Nissan Micra used by Abedi the night of the attack.

They also want to interview Abedi’s brother Hashem, reports CBS News, after discovering that the bomber traveled to Libya earlier this year. The interview may prove difficult to obtain as a militia group in Libya has detained the younger brother.

