Alexandria Police Confirm Five People Medically Evacuated From Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown confirmed that five people had been medically evacuated from the scene of a shooting at a Republican baseball practice Wednesday.

Brown said that officers responded within three minutes of receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired at 7:09 a.m.

According to reports from members of Congress at the field, a gunman with a rifle opened fire, and members of Scalise’s security detail returned fire. Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and a congressional staffer were shot. Two Capitol Police officers were also wounded, witnesses said.

“We received a call of an active shooter, shots fired at 0709, so 9 minutes after 7 this morning here at the park on Monroe [Street], Simpson Park,” Brown said. “At that time there was the practice game event with a baseball team of folks that were representing some folks on the Hill. We were there within 3 minutes.”

According to Brown, the local fire department, police department and the FBI are investigating the incident.

“We know that five people were transported medically from the scene. We do not give out their names or their locations at this point or make known the condition of their injuries,” Brown said, reiterating that the crime scene is now stable.

One resident in the area told reporters he was shocked when he first heard what happened.

“It’s a very safe neighborhood. It’s just very unusual to hear anything about this. So. It’s kind of surprising me because. You know. Everybody is so tight around here,” the resident said.

Another witness walking her dog said she saw the whole incident and hit the ground when shots were exchanges between the gunman and capitol security detail.

