Alabama Poll: Roy Moore Leads Luther Strange by 13 Points

Judge Roy Moore, the conservative candidate in the U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff in Alabama, continues to maintain his commanding lead over the establishment-backed Luther Strange, with a new poll showing the race to be Moore’s to lose.

The poll showing Moore with another double digit lead comes as President Donald Trump announced late Saturday he plans to campaign for Strange next weekend, the final Saturday before the all-important runoff election on Sept. 26.

Moore, at 50 percent in the new poll, leads Strange who struggles back at 37 percent. There are 13 percent undecided, and Moore's 13-point lead is well outside the survey's 3.7 percent margin of error.