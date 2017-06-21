Alabama Mayor Offers To Take The Confederate Statues New Orleans Tore Down

An Alabama mayor offered to take the Confederate statues New Orleans officials removed, according to a Monday report from The Advocate.

Kenneth Nail, mayor of Hanceville, Ala., asked Mitch Landrieu, mayor of New Orleans, for the four monuments that were taken down in May. The New Orleans mayor has not responded, but Nail reports that he has received only positive feedback regarding his request.

“I understand that symbols mean different things to different people,” wrote Nail in his letter to Landrieu, obtained by The Cullman Times. “The symbols or Confederate Monuments that are seen as offensive symbols of hate in New Orleans are seen in our city as highly regarded symbols of heritage and struggles faced by all people.”

Nail asked for Landrieu to donate the monuments to Hanceville so the city could display them in their Veterans Memorial Park, ensuring they would be protected and enjoyed by all visitors.

“Everybody who’s approached me has said they think it’s a great idea, and it seems like I haven’t offended anybody — which is never the goal,” said Nail, according to The Cullman Times. “One of my good friends, who is black, even messaged me on Facebook and told me, ‘Look, some of my ancestors were forced to fight in [the Civil War], and I think it’s a good idea to remember these things.’ He told me, ‘I drive a truck, and I’ll even go down there and pick them up if the city needs me to.’”

While New Orleans took down its Confederate monuments in May, the state of Alabama passed a bill protecting them from removal.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Landrieu for comment, but received none in time for publication.

